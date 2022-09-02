'Teen Mom' Cheyenne Floyd Admits She's at One of the 'Lowest Times' in Her Life Ahead of 'The Next Chapter' Premiere (Exclusive)

Cheyenne Floyd is asking Teen Mom viewers to "be kind" as she gets ready to show the "raw" and "real" truth of an incredibly difficult time of her life on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The Teen Mom OG alum opened up to PopCulture.com about being in "one of the lowest times of [her] life" ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 premiere, admitting she was "really freaking out" waiting for the debut.

"It's like I'm at this weird point of my life where I'm experiencing these huge, monumental, life-changing moments," said Floyd, who is currently planning her dream wedding to Zach Davis. "But I'm also going through maybe one of the lowest times of my life, so it's keeping that balance. And I think on this season, this is the most nervous I have ever been in all of my MTV world of shows, that I'm the most nervous for this season. Ever."

While she's always been an "open book," Floyd revealed she was concerned about taking some of the things she and her family have been going through privately and making them public. "It's raw and it's real and it involves our children and our lives," The Challenge alum noted. "And it's the fear of 'are we sharing too much? Is the transparency not going to be taken with grace?' And I think this is the first time where I feel like I have to ask the viewers for grace while you're watching it because this is as raw as it gets. And I'm freaking out. I'm really freaking out."

She added that it was important for her to be "honest with everybody about what's really going on in our lives," despite it being so "nerve-racking," adding, "I hope that we made the right decision on telling our truth." Floyd's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter bio shocked fans when it first came out, as it revealed the mother-of-two had to undergo surgery after being injured in a shooting that happened while she was on the road with her children. "Cheyenne reveals she was shot at while driving her car with her children Ryder and Ace," her bio shared. "She undergoes surgery for her injury and plans her dream wedding to Zach." Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.