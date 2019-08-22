‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary With ‘Soulmate’ Tyler Baltierra With Romantic Photos

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell celebrated her four-year wedding anniversary with her “soulmate,” Tyler Baltierra. The two have been together since high school and are parents to two daughters. They have had their ups and downs over the years, but the couple have found worked things out and have remained together.

On Thursday, Lowell shared photos from their wedding, along with a heartwarming tribute to her husband.

“4 years ago today we said ‘I Do’ 4 years ago I married my best friend, my soulmate, the father of my beautiful girls… 4 years ago we became one and promised to love each other through the ups and downs of this thing called life,” Lowell wrote. “I am beyond blessed to have such an amazing, caring, honest, handsome, funny, blunt, and sensitive HUSBAND!!!! Thank you for letting me steal your last name! Thank you for choosing me everyday! I love you SO much [Baltierra] Happy Anniversary and I look forward to our future together as husband and wife.”

Within the first three hours after the post’s comments section was inundated with congratulatory messages from fans.

“Ohhh Happy Anniversary you guyss!!! What an amazing couple and incredible parents you both are!! Cheers,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Anniversary, my sweet kids. We love you two big as the sky,” another wrote.

Lowell and Baltierra’s brother, rapper Sik World, also had a fun back-and-forth in the comments after he praised the second photo in the gallery.

“Quit hitting on MY husband,” Lowell joked.

“lmao people boutta dm me like ‘did you really date Tyler?!’” Sik World joked, before adding, “real talk tho I do love that second photo, that’s my new fav of you guys.”

Baltierra has not posted about their wedding anniversary yet. In July, he marked 13 years since the two met by sharing a beautiful photo of Lowell, taken while she was asleep.

“My babe [Lowell] I love you so much! (sorry for taking a pic of you sleeping, I know you hate that) I just couldn’t help it,” he wrote. “You’re so damn beautiful even when you’re not trying. I’m so blessed to have you & to hold you in my arms every night for the rest of my life!”

The MTV star added the hashtags “my partner through life” and “13 years strong.”

Baltierra and Lowell are parents to Novalee, 4, and Vaeda, who was born in February. The couple are also the biological parents of Carly, 10, whom they gave up for adoption.

Earlier this week, the couple was criticized for being late to a meeting with Carly, as seen during the season finale of Teen Mom OG. They both took to Twitter to defend themselves.

“Yes, we were late to our visit with Carly,” Baltierra wrote. “But you should have seen the amount of joy she had when she saw that scrapbook & our handwritten letters! Adopted kids treasure handwritten words & pics from their birth parents & it was very special to her! So glad we did it in person!”

“Yep we were late! By like 30-45 mins and it was because I finished her scrapbook!” Lowell added. “Which by the way she LOVED!!!! She wasn’t upset about us being late she was so excited about her scrapbook.”

