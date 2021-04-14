'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell Opens up Following Miscarriage

✖

Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom OG saw Catelynn Lowell going through a rollercoaster ride of emotions. At the beginning of the episode, Lowell told her husband, Tyler Baltierra, that she was pregnant. Unfortunately, she later experienced a miscarriage. While the reality star noted that she struggled with her past experience with a miscarriage (Lowell had a miscarriage before welcoming the couple's second daughter, Vaeda), she explained that this time around was different as she previously worked through much of her pain associated with the medical situation through therapy.

Early on in the episode, Lowell told her husband that she was pregnant, presenting him with her positive pregnancy test. The mom-of-two told Baltierra that she's cautious about telling their family the news so early on, but she ultimately decided to do so because they can be a great support system for her in case another miscarriage situation does arise. Lowell and Baltierra later had dinner with their moms, during which she donned a shirt that read, "If you read all of this shirt, you will find out I'm pregnant." Naturally, once they read her shirt, both of their moms were overjoyed about the news.

However, the family's excitement was, unfortunately, short-lived. Later on in the episode, Lowell explained that she was taking a nap when she woke up and realized that she was bleeding. At that moment, she knew that she had experienced another miscarriage. She told the camera, "You know, this is now my second miscarriage. it's hard period. I mean, anyone that's been through it knows how difficult and heartbreaking that it is. And it just sucks because we were really excited." Lowell went on to say that when she experienced her first miscarriage, she was working through issues stemming from when she and Baltierra placed their firstborn, Carly, up for adoption.

"The reason why I got triggered when I had the first miscarriage was because it was losing a child all over again and that trauma from being sixteen years old and handing your child away to somebody really got triggered and it brought up all sorts of emotions," Lowell continued. "It's just crazy what your mind can do, how it holds onto these things and brings them out in different ways." She also noted that her mental health was in a much better state following her second miscarriage, adding, "I think the only thing that's different this time around is, obviously, my mental health is in a better state because it's not overcoming me or making me spiral. So, I can tell that the mental health work that I've done has worked. But, that being said, it still sucks."

While Lowell opened up about her miscarriage on the show, fans know that she and Baltierra are currently expecting their third daughter. Several months after she revealed that she experienced another miscarriage, Lowell announced in late February that they were going to have another baby. They later held a low-key gender reveal party, during which the couple found out that they were having another girl. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.