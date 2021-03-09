'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell Has Decided on Unborn Baby Girl's Name

✖

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra already have a name picked out for their unborn daughter. The pregnant Teen Mom OG star, who announced last month she was expecting her fourth child, revealed on Instagram Sunday while thanking a company for the baby onesies it gifted her that the clothing was "for baby Z." Even more plainly, she added to her Instagram Story alongside a sonogram photo, "Sooo I think we know her name."

Fans have been guessing what Lowell and Baltierra will name their daughter, but neither one has given a hint as to if anyone is on the right track. The MTV couple is already parents to daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2, as well as 11-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption as a baby, as seen on 16 and Pregnant.

Lowell enlisted Nova and Vaeda to help break the news of her pregnancy last month, with the older sister holding up a sign revealing her new sibling would be coming in September. "This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," Lowell captioned the announcement, referencing the early miscarriage she suffered in November. Following her pregnancy loss, Lowell told PopCulture she and her husband "definitely" wanted to add another member of the family, but were leaving it "up to the universe" as to when that would happen.

The reality personality told Celebuzz that she was "definitely surprised" to get pregnant so fast following the loss of her pregnancy last year, but also "so excited." Not long after, the two revealed on Teen Mom OG that they would be welcoming a little girl. Baltierra shared a gushing post on Instagram last week about adding another girl to the family, writing alongside photos of his daughters, “I feel so blessed as I look at these pictures of my beautiful daughters & I can’t wait to meet my other little daughter on the way!"

He continued that he was "so happy [and] excited" to be surrounded by "beautiful, strong, amazing women," thanking his wife for blessing his life " in more ways than I could describe." Fellow Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee weighed in on the sex reveal Lowell shared to Instagram, commenting, "I just adore you. You make an amazing girl mom." Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer chimed in, "Yesssss Queen! You’re going to be the best girl mama. Congratulations! I’m so happy for you."