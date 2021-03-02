'Teen Mom': Tyler Baltierra Shares New Photos of Daughters Following Catelynn Lowell's Pregnancy News

✖

Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell recently shared that they are expecting their fourth child together. They later held a low-key gender reveal party and shared that they are expecting their fourth daughter (the two gave their first child up for adoption when they originally appeared on 16 & Pregnant). In a new Instagram post, Baltierra posted a photo of the couple's two daughters, Vaeda and Nova, and penned a lovely message about how excited he is to be in a house full of "beautiful, strong, amazing women!"

Baltierra shared multiple photos of Vaeda, 2, and Nova, 6, in the slideshow. The youngsters donned bright smiles for the camera as they posed in adorable pink outfits. Alongside the images, Baltierra wrote a moving caption in which he noted how thrilled he is about being a "#GirlDad" and how excited he is about welcoming another daughter into their family. He began, "I feel so blessed as I look at these pictures of my beautiful daughters & I can’t wait meet my other little daughter on the way! I’m feeling so happy & excited that I’ll be surrounded by beautiful, strong, amazing women!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv)

Baltierra went on to share his gratitude for his wife, Lowell, for being an amazing mother to their kids. The reality star continued, "Thank you @catelynnmtv for blessing my life in more ways than I could describe. Thank you for bringing all my children into this world, I love all you girls so much!" He finished the caption with a few hashtags including "#GirlDad." As previously mentioned, his post comes about a week after he and Lowell announced that they were expecting their fourth child together. Their announcement came a few months after Lowell experienced a pregnancy loss in November.

The pair later revealed that they were expecting another daughter. Lowell told Celebuzz about the gender reveal, "While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that really all that matters. This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!" She continued to explain that while Baltierra was hoping for a baby boy, he's thrilled about welcoming another baby into the world. Lowell added, "All in all we are just excited to be completing our family regardless of the gender."