‘Teen Mom’ Briana DeJesus Thought She Was ‘Dying’ During ‘Family Reunion’ Health Scare (Exclusive)

When Briana DeJesus woke up in the hospital after passing out during the Teen Mom: Family Reunion obstacle course relay, she thought she was dying. The MTV star obviously made it through the scary health episode Teen Mom fans saw during Tuesday’s Family Reunion episode but told PopCulture.com she feared the worst at first.

“I thought I was dying because it was like a Code Blue situation,” DeJesus shared of waking up to see all the doctors and nurses rushing around her room, taking readings and poking her with needles. “I was scared. I was nervous, [because] I’m so far away from home thinking about my kids.”

Having taken one for the team during the relay race by agreeing to go twice through the obstacle course, DeJesus recalled something not feeling “right” after her second go-around. She couldn’t feel her legs or arms and was struggling to breathe, which sparked a panic attack on top of everything. “It took so much work to get one breath in,” the reality personality recalled.

DeJesus actually doesn’t remember most of what happened next, which made watching the episode playback “very, very intense.” The Teen Mom 2 star explained, “I don’t remember me being in the car, I don’t remember even [the EMTs] getting me off the ground to transport me. …I felt bad for my sister because you could hear how concerned she was.”

Waking up in the hospital, DeJesus was told her heart rate was “way too high,” and doctors eventually diagnosed her with dehydration and overexertion. Released on the condition she take it easy, DeJesus decided to return to the Teen Mom: Family Reunion house. “I wanted to leave at first – I really did – but then I saw everyone and they were so welcoming,” she explained, adding, “I felt a lot better than I did, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna stick it out.’”

Despite her decision to stay, DeJesus desperately needed to rest, but she couldn’t believe she missed Farrah Abraham’s dramatic entrance. Waking up to texts about what had gone down the night before, which plays out in next week’s episode, DeJesus remembers thinking, “Goddammit, I missed out on all the good stuff.” She joked of sleeping through the drama, “I was pissed! I wanted to see what happened.”

Looking back on the whole experience, the mother of two is thankful “nothing serious happened,” and actually walked away feeling great about the reunion. She admitted, “Going to the Teen Mom: Family Reunion was the best experience I ever experienced in my whole life.” Don’t miss Teen Mom: Family Reunion, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.