‘Teen Mom’ Brian DeJesus Comes to a Devastating Realization as Daughter Nova Turns 13 in ‘The Next Chapter’ Exclusive Sneak Peek

Briana DeJesus is viewing her own life through a brand new lens as the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star prepares to celebrate daughter Nova’s 13th birthday. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana is shocked at how much her eldest daughter has grown up — and how it reframes her own teenage years.

Sitting down for a poolside chat with the soon-to-be teen, Briana tells Nova that her father, Devoin Austin, had called and would be coming into town for her birthday. As Nova cheers at the news, Briana asks, “Do you miss him?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

Nova nods before asking Briana if her dad would be sleeping over at the house. “I asked him,” said Briana, who also shares 7-year-old daughter Stella with ex Luis Hernandez. “If he wants to, he can, so he can spend time with you guys.”

She asks, “Do you want him to spend the whole time here?” to which Nova replies, “Yeah. It would be funny if we did like a spa day — like face masks and eye masks.” Briana smiles as she continues, “And he’s included in the girls’ night.”

The next day, Nova will have a pool party with friends and family to celebrate her 13th birthday — a milestone that still shocks Briana. “Who’s turning 13?” she playfully asks her daughter, who responds, “Me.” Briana playfully screams before exclaiming, “That’s a whole teenager!”

The 30-year-old Teen Mom 2 alum adds in a confessional, “Now that Nova is a teenager, I was a teenager not too long ago, and I still remember everything that I’ve been through.” She sadly recalls, “I thought I was an adult. I was having sex at the age of 13. And now I look at Nova and she’s 13 and I’m like, ‘This is a baby.’ What was I doing?”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.





