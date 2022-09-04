'Teen Mom' Dad Jailed, Denied Bond

Teen Mom 2 star Bar Smith is reportedly behind bars in a Nevada jail. Smith, 25, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice from another state, a felony, The Ashley's Reality Roundup reported last week. Smith is married to Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones, 25, and they are parents to 4-year-old daughter Holly.

Smith was arrested on Aug. 22 in Henderson, Nevada, according to the Henderson Police Department. It is unclear what state he is considered a fugitive from, but Smith and his family lived in California before moving to Nevada, notes The Ashley. An extradition hearing was held two days after Smith's arrest and he was denied bond. Smith represented himself at the extradition hearing. He will likely stay behind bars until his next hearing on Sept. 13.

Smith and Jones have not commented on the arrest, but Smith's mother, Shen Williams, has. She posted a link to The Ashley's story on Facebook. "Producers hella funny they dropped it quick soon as they were told," Williams wrote on Aug. 31. "So for the record my son had warrant he didn't know he had. His lawyer did not call him." She also posted a photo of a dog cage, captioning it, "This is my son right now."

This latest legal setback for Smith came just a few days after MTV revealed that Jones' Teen Mom: The Next Chapter story will involve Smith returning from a previously-unknown trip to rehab. The Next Chapter is an attempt from MTV to refresh the Teen Mom franchise by bringing together the most popular Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars into one series. The show will debut on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

Smith was previously arrested in May 2021 for felony "willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner." The case is still ongoing, with the last hearing being in February. It's unknown if this case is related to his arrest in August, notes The Ashley. That arrest happened in California, just one day after Jones graduated from college. After the arrest, Jones unfollowed Smith on Instagram.

In March, Jones told InTouch Weekly the two are still together, but it is challenging. "You know, we're just chugging along – learning something new every day," she said. "I don't know. Some days, I'm ready to call it quits. Some days I'm like, you know what, we're going the distance. I think it depends on what I've eaten, uh, how good I slept... there's a lot of factors in there."

Jones said the biggest challenge for them is communication. "You know when you're not together, I mean, when you're not married, it's easy to say 'I'm done, I'm over you, I'm leaving you,'" she told InTouch Weekly. "And then um, when you're married, those words become 'I'm divorcing you' or [we're] 'getting divorced.' And that's just really heavy, so, I think that communication is the biggest thing because that avoids so many bigger, blown-out problems."