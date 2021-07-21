'Teen Mom 2': Ashley Jones' Fiance Bar Involved in Serious Legal Matter

✖

Ashley Jones is the newest member of the Teen Mom 2 cast and she's already been a part of her fair share of drama on the show. Most recently, the drama tied back to her fiancé, Bar Smith. On Tuesday night's Teen Mom 2 finale, Jones got to celebrate her college graduation with a party. Alas, the party went down with a hitch, as Smith was arrested by the end of the night.

During the course of the episode, Jones shared how excited she was about her accomplishment and the upcoming party. The couple's friends and family attended the event, which took place in their backyard. Jones' mother gave a speech during the party in which she praised her daughter for pursuing her degree. Smith also took some time to share some kind words for his fiancée, with whom he shares daughter Holly. By the end of the episode, Teen Mom 2 informed viewers that an incident took place shortly after they stopped filming.

Teen Mom 2 shared that MTV crews had left the party towards the end of the night. They later learned that the police arrived at the residence after hearing reports of shots fired. Smith was arrested and charged with the "willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner." It was reported back in May that Smith was arrested, per The Sun. He was reportedly arrested at around 9:35 a.m. local time on May 16. Smith, whose bond was set at $25,000, was held at Merced County Sheriff's Main Jail. He was released from jail the following day.

The conclusion to Jones and Smith's arc this season comes months after they joined the cast of Teen Mom 2. Jones, who originally appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, was brought onto the show to replace Chelsea Houska. She made her first appearance on the program during the May premiere. Ahead of the premiere, Jones spoke out about her decision to leave Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant behind in order to join Teen Mom 2.

"I always said that I felt a special connection with Young & Pregnant because that's where I started and where I wanted to finish," she said, according to The Sun. "After the last reunion and a few other situations played out, I no longer feel that connection or need to hold on. So when the opportunity presented itself this time around, I took it." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.