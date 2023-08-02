'Teen Mom': Ashley Jones Calls Out 'Joke' Cheyenne Floyd, Defends Plastic Surgery Slam in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Ashley Jones isn't interested in repairing things with Cheyenne Floyd anytime soon. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ashley tries to relax during a spa day with her mom and sister but ends up heated over Floyd's husband, Zach Davis, attempting to have peace talks with her husband, Bar Smith, after she accused Floyd of covering up plastic surgery with her recent car accident.

Ashley tells her sister that while she's juggling a "challenging" course load at school, social media drama has come back to bite her. "So I'm at school minding my business, and all of a sudden, Bar calls me and tells me that Zach called him. Basically low-key, trying to check him in the most softest white flag way ever," she shares. "'Oh, there's stuff going on on social media.'"

Asked what exactly is going on with social media that needs Smith to step in, Jones explains, "Basically, because I said that she got that body plucked and stuffed and used that accident as a cover-up, but now all of a sudden is it's just Zach coming here to have a dinner with Bar," asking, "Am I tripping? ... You made peace, but you put Bar in the predicament to come back to this lion and talk about some peace. I mean damn. Like b-, you are a joke. You are a joke, b-. That's where I stand."

Jones and Floyd's feud appeared to first start when The Challenge alum uninvited her Teen Mom co-star from her wedding following the fight between Jones and Briana DeJesus that turned physical during the filming of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. In January, Jones took to the comment section of a Teen Mom Instagram fan page, where she wrote of Floyd, "Tell the people how you tried to cover up the new body with an accident and stop talking about me," adding, "I MARRIED MY FIRST CHOICE BABES and I am over you and this freaking storyline."

Floyd had previously been involved in a car accident the previous September, revealing that she had been shot at 13 times while in the car with her two young kids, Ryder and Ace, and that the subsequent accident damaged her breast implants. "So this boob is like dented at the bottom where there was a really big bruise," she explained in an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. "But this one the muscle collapsed so it pushed my implant up here so my implant sits on top of my chest and it's hard as a rock and it hurts so bad when I lay on my back. It, like, sticks out."

Floyd continued that she was concerned about undergoing surgery again, saying, "I just feel like I'm scared that if I go under, am I going to wake up? ... I feel like God already gave me my second chance and what am I doing with my life? Going to get my boobs fixed?" The MTV personality eventually did go under the knife, telling her followers on Instagram that she had her implants repaired and a fat transfer to "even out all the scar tissue that was taken out." She added, "I didn't get a BBL...I had my boobs fixed and took fat from my back, tummy, and love handles to fix them. ...I've always had a butt it was just hiding with all the other flubber." Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.