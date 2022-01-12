‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Star Confirms Marriage and Subsequent Split

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiered on Tuesday night. The show brought together cast members from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 for a trip they’ll likely never forget. During the episode, Teen Mom 2‘s Ashley Jones shared a surprising revelation about her relationship with Bar Smith. She told Teen Mom OG‘s Cheyenne Floyd that the pair got married months prior. However, she also shared that there was trouble in paradise, as the two later split.

When Jones and Smith initially arrived at the residence for the retreat, the others noticed that she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. She also referred to Smith, with whom she shares daughter Holly, as her “partner” instead of her fiancé. Floyd later took Jones aside so that they could talk about the situation privately. At that point, Jones said that she and Smith wed about six months prior. But, she added, “We’re married, but not together.”

Jones said that she’s hoping that this retreat will help the pair work through their issues. The reality star said that she doesn’t want to get to the point where they discuss the “d-word” a.k.a. divorce, but that things need to change in their relationship. In turn, Floyd offered her some advice. The Are You the One? alum said that if Jones does not feel fulfilled in her relationship with Smith, then it’s only right that she puts herself first.

About a month prior to the Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiere, it was rumored that Jones and Smith had gotten married. Monsters and Critics reported that Jones’ mother Tea left a comment on one of her daughter’s photos that read, “Uhmmm she meant to say her Husband cause Ashley is married to Bar in real life. I was there, I know.” Smith’s mother Shen also addressed the news by writing, “Bar is her husband so put some respect on it [laughing emoji] and my daughter in law say her down in the coupon section [heart eyes emoji].”

Shen’s comment referenced an issue between Jones and former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. Evans claimed that her offer to appear on Teen Mom: Family Reunion was rescinded because her husband David Eason wanted to come along. She then singled out Smith, taking issue with the fact that he was invited but her husband was not. Jones addressed the matter on social media by writing that Smith, whom she referred to as her “husband,” was invited “because people actually wanted him there.” The Teen Mom 2 star later offered her fans a discount code for her brand Aries Beauty Studio that read, “uninvitedjenelle.”