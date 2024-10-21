‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: Kelly Worries Son Matt Is ‘Breaking Up’ With Her in Mid-Season Trailer (Exclusive)

There’s more mama drama to come on I Love a Mama’s Boy Season 4! PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at the mid-season supertease trailer – and all the action to come – ahead of the Monday, Oct. 21 episode of the TLC show.

Matt and Kelly have been showcasing their super-close mother-son relationship since Season 1 of I Love a Mama’s Boy, but in the mid-season trailer, Matt appears to be taking a step back from his mom. ”I’m realizing she can’t always be there for me to have a shoulder to cry on,” he tells the camera, adding later, “I need to not be the 33-year-old guy looking for love living in Mom’s backyard anymore.”

“I kind of wanted to tell you something, Mom,” Matt nervously tells Kelly, who responds nervously, “Are you breaking up with me?”

Meanwhile, Natasha is reaching her breaking point with fiancée Chase’s mom Lori, who jokes to her future daughter-in-law in the midseason trailer, “Is [Chase] going to sleep in the middle of us?” Natasha warns the camera, “It’s like [The] Hunger Games, you know? I’m kicking her ass out.”

But it seems like Chase isn’t on board with prioritizing his wife. “When we get married, I’m going to have to come first and she’s going to have to respect that,” Natasha says later in a confessional, as Chase protests, “That’s not true.”

Nylah and Shahid being “verbally engaged” is also causing problems with his mom Dia. As the lovebirds shop for Nylah’s ring, Shahid confesses he’s “nervous” his mother will find out what he’s doing – and his allowance is only going to go so far. “My mom gave me a budget of like $25 today,” he admits. “I don’t know. Does it look like I can afford [a ring] right now?”

Later, as Nylah is warned she’s the “third wheel” in her own relationship, Shahid reveals to his mom that “there’s things that you were right about.” In response, Dia worries, “Please don’t tell me this girl’s pregnant.”

Austin’s relationship with partner Kristopher is also on the rocks as Austin’s mom Shirlene tells her son she wants him to move in with her. “I know that if I move out, that’s the end of Kris and I,” Austin confesses. Later, Kris storms off after telling Shirlene she’s the “f-king problem” in their relationship. “He’s losing it,” Austin worries. “I don’t know if we’re going to recover from this one.”

Janelle and Josh’s marriage might not make it out of this season alive, however, as Josh says mom Tina is the “holdout” for him moving down to Florida with his wife of a decade. “Doesn’t matter what I want, it’s what Tina wants,” Janelle laments.

That extends even to Josh and Janelle’s family planning. “We want to have another baby,” Janelle tells her mother-in-law, who protests, “Not now, guys.” Janelle is outraged, reminding her, “It is not your decision!” Later she explodes, “You are not his wife!” as Tina fires back, “I came first.”

I Love a Mama’s Boy airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.