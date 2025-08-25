‘Teen Mom’ Alum Defends Plastic Surgery Decision, Shares Before and After Photos

Former Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is showing off the results of her recent cosmetic surgery after going under the knife to get rid of her “double chin.”

Posting a “scrapbook of saying goodbye to [her] double chin” on Instagram Sunday, the MTV alum, 33, shared before and after photos and videos of the procedure detailing her recovery. (See the post here.)

“Rest in peace to my double chin,” Lowry says in one video from before her surgery, adding another of her surgeon marking up her face.

After her surgery, the 16 and Pregnant alum offered a look at her bandaged face on “day one post op,” as well as how it looked once the bandages were eventually removed.

Plenty of Lowry’s followers had questions in the comment section, with one person asking, “Serious question, but won’t the double chin come back with weight gain?” In response, the podcaster responded, “I guess, but what I did was fix [a] genetic problem with jowling and sagging skin. I didn’t have lipo.”

Another person asked, “Anyone else think it looks the same?” to which Lowry responded, “Babe I’m swollen.”

Lowry also clapped back when another Instagram user told her to “give it up with the plastic surgery,” to which she responded, “I can actually do whatever tf I want tbh.”

Lowry, who is a mom to seven children, has been open about going under the knife numerous times over the years, last getting a breast reduction surgery in December. Recovering from that surgery was a “very, very emotional” process, as the Coffee Convos host said at the time she had been struggling with “body dysmorphia.”

“I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny,” she said in a Jan. 6 Instagram Reel. “I think a little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a boob job is OK, but to go through this to be skinny is [a] mental illness, truly. And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it.”

“I’m struggling this time around,” she continued, adding that she didn’t want her kids to “experience this level of body dysmorphia.” Lowry continued, “Like, I was basically willing to go to any length and do this over Christmas break to be skinny … even if that meant I was in another state for Christmas. I was willing to go to any freaking length for it.”

She concluded, “I’m going to stop crying and I’m gonna suck it up for the rest of the day,” warning her followers, “Think once, think twice before you get plastic surgery, and I hope everyone has a happy new year.”