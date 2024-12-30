‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Undergoes Breast Reduction Surgery

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is recovering after undergoing breast reduction surgery following the birth of her twins in late 2023. The mom of seven, 32, took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to share a selfie wearing a post-op bra and holding up a peace sign, as per The U.S. Sun.

“4 days post op … Do you want to breast reduction videos?” she captioned the snap. Lowry previously had shared a photo of herself immediately after her surgery, writing simply, “Out of surgery; lots of videos to come.”

Back in May, Lowry revealed on her Barely Famous podcast that she was looking to undergo a breast augmentation but was told by a plastic surgeon during a phone consultation that she would have to lose between 40 and 50 lbs. before going under the knife.

“I want to get a boob job, right? I call around. I’m making these consultations to get a boob job. You know what they told me? They told me I need to lose 40 lbs.,” she said. “So 40 or 50 lbs., more like 50, but maybe get away with 40 lbs., before they can even operate on me.”

The MTV alum, who stepped away from filming Teen Mom in 2022, called the emotional conversation “extremely humbling,” recalling, “I’ve been wanting to do this breast reduction, implants, lift, whatever it is. [The doctor] was like, ‘Do you still want to schedule this?’ I’m literally sobbing. Already the water works have started.”

Lowry did go ahead with her surgical consultation, but said she was struggling with the reality of her situation. “I don’t even know if I can get my double chin done,” she said. “Truthfully, I’d want to do that at the same time as my boob job because why would I pay for anesthesia twice?”

After the episode published, Lowry took to Instagram to clarify what she had been told by the surgeon, saying that she was informed her “BMI is entirely too high to operate,” and that when she “did the math it comes down to needing to lose between 40-50 lbs.”

This breast reduction isn’t the first time Lowry has gone under the knife. In 2016, the 16 and Pregnant alum underwent a Brazilian butt lift and breast augmentation as part of a “mommy makeover.” A year later, Lowry got pregnant with her third child.

Lowry is mom to seven kids now, having welcomed 1-year-old twins Verse and Valley with fiancé Elijah Scott in 2023. Scott and Lowry also share 2-year-old son Rio, and Lowry is also mother to 14-year-old Isaac, whom she shares with her ex Jo Rivera; 11-year-old Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and 7-year-old Lux and 4-year-old Creed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.