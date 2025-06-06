‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Son Comes Out as Gay, Changes Name

Kailyn Lowry’s eldest son is embracing his authentic self.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, 33, was joined by her 15-year-old son Elliott, who previously went by Isaac, on Thursday’s episode of her Barely Famous podcast, during which the teen came out as gay.

“It’s very important to me,” Elliott said of living an authentic life during the podcast. “I feel like growing up on TV, it’s hard to show who you really are when a camera is in front of you all the time. It’s almost like you have a TV face. It’s harder to be yourself and to be more comfortable.”

And while the teen, whose father is Jo Rivera, emphasized that coming out isn’t “necessary,” he did say it was important for him.

“I want to be clear that this is for me,” Elliott explained of the public announcement. “Let me have my moment. I’m really sick of people coming up with their own stories and putting things in their own words and things coming out on other people’s terms about me, because my life isn’t entertainment for other people.”

He continued, “My life is my life and I can do what I want with it. And for people to take things from my life, like personal stuff, is not okay. If I want to share it, I should share that on my own terms.”

Elliott also shared during the episode that he had decided to start going by his middle name, because he wasn’t “happy” with his first name. “It just doesn’t feel like me,” he said of the moniker Isaac.

When it comes to Lowry’s feelings about her son’s decision to come out, she bluntly said she “never gave a f—k” about his sexuality.

“When you have kids,” she explained, “you have to choose to love them unconditionally because you cannot control who they love. You cannot control what their sexuality is. And for me, I never gave a f—k.”

“If you came home and told me that you wanted to marry a woman, cool. You tell me you want to marry a man? Cool. I don’t give a f—k because at the end of the day, that part does not affect me or my life,” she continued. “It only affects you, and who you love is who you love. At the end of the day, I’m not going to sever a relationship with my child based off of who he love or doesn’t love.”

Lowry, who exited Teen Mom in 2022, is also mom to son Lincoln, 11, with ex Javi Marroquin as well as sons Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, with ex Chris Lopez. She also shares son Rio, 2, with ex Elijah Scott as well as twins Verse and Valley, whom they welcomed in late 2023.