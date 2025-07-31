‘Teen Mom’ Star Reveals Her Father Is Dying

Kailyn Lowry’s estranged father, Raymond Lowry, has entered hospice care.

“I have a small update for anyone who cares. I am joining the dead dads club,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 33, said on Tuesday’s episode of her Karma & Chaos podcast. “Raymond has COPD, stage four.”

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a lung condition caused by damage to the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic. The damage to the organ results in inflammation inside the airways that limits airflow.

Lowry admitted that because of her strained relationship with her dad, she feels “conflicted” about his decline. “He’s deadbeat, so now he’s minus the ‘beat,’” she said. “I feel conflicted. It’s layered.”

The MTV alum also got the news in “the weirdest way,” as she got a message from her dad’s sister about an unrelated issue with the addendum, “Just an FYI, your father has stage IV COPD. He’s on hospice.”

Lowry continued of her feelings about the matter, “It’s layered in that, obviously, I don’t have a relationship with him and never did, but I feel like I didn’t ever get the answers I’ve been looking for.”

The podcast host revealed that she last reached out to her father in 2019 to try and repair their relationship, asking if he would take a DNA test.

“He told me he would, and then I sent him one and he refused to take it,” she claimed. “I feel like, ‘You don’t get to die without answering all the questions that I have.’ I want to know why he left, I want to know why he didn’t try harder, I want to know why he gave up [and] I want to know why he didn’t just do it to me but turned around and did the same thing to my sister. I feel like my sister never really had answers.”

Lowry said she thinks her dad owes both her and her sister “explanations” about why he left their family and that she is “mad” she never got to meet any of her half-siblings from the Philippines.

“Like, I need answers. I don’t know how someone walks through this earth and does the bare minimum to get by in life,” said Lowry, who is mom to kids Elliot, 15, Lincoln, 11, Lux, 7, Creed, 5, Rio, 2, and twins Valley and Verse, 16 months. “You procreated multiple times, and you don’t care? I just want to know where your head is at.”

Despite all of her conflicted feelings, Lowry said she thinks she will go visit her father before he passes. “The first and last time I saw him was 2009. I was 17, and I was pregnant,” she recalled, adding that while her sister is “conflicted” about visiting him, she would “go to his funeral.”