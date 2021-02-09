'Teen Mom': Chelsea Houska Reveals Special Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter's Name

✖

In late January, Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska gave birth to her fourth child, a daughter, with husband Cole DeBoer. Houska also shares daughter Layne, 2, and son Watson, 3, with DeBoer and has an 11-year-old daughter Aubree, whom she welcomed with ex Adam Lind. The reality star revealed that the name of their newborn daughter is Walker June. More recently, as The Sun reported, Houska revealed the meaning behind baby Walker's name, sharing that the moniker has a special tie to her marriage.

Houska engaged in a Q&A with her fans recently on her Instagram Story. One of her fans asked her about the inspiration behind baby Walker's name. According to the MTV personality, her newborn's name has a special connection to the location where she and DeBoer wed in 2016. She explained, "There is a place that's really special to me, and was special to me growing up... called Walker Valley. Cole and I got married there." Elsewhere in her question and answer session, one of her fans asked whether she was done having children after giving birth to her fourth child. Houska replied, "I don't know [teary-eyed emojis] Makes me sad to think about!"

Houska gave birth to Walker June on Jan. 25, which just so happens to also be her son Watson's birthday. The mom-of-four and her husband announced that they were set to welcome another member to their family back in August. Around that time, Houska spoke to PopCulture.com about her children's reaction to her pregnancy, explaining, "They're so excited. Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet." She continued to say that she didn't have a preference when it came to the sex of her baby, but she said that she was happy about adding another girl to the family. The former Teen Mom 2 star said, "It seems like such a good mix. Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think it's cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters."

While Houska recently added another member to her family, fans will not be able to see how she tackles raising four children on Teen Mom 2. In November, she announced that Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 would be her last. She released a statement at the time that read, "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."