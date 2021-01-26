'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Daughter With Husband Cole DeBoer

✖

There's a new member of Chelsea Houska's family! The Teen Mom 2 alum gave birth to her fourth child, a daughter named Walker June, on Monday, Jan. 25, she announced Tuesday, Jan. 26. The baby is six pounds, one ounce, and Houska noted fondly that she "decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson.

Houska was overjoyed to announce the birth of her new baby, taking to Instagram within hours of giving birth. The MTV star also is mom to daughter Layne, 2, and son Watson, 3, whom she shares with husband Cole DeBoer, as well as 11-year-old daughter Aubree, whom she welcomed with ex Adam Lind.

Houska and DeBoer announced they were adding a fourth and final member of their family in August, revealing soon after that their baby would be another little girl. "They're so excited. Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet," the Aubree Says founder told PopCulture in August of her older kids' reaction to the news that they would have a little sister. While she initially didn't have a preference when it came to the sex of the baby, Houska is happy to add another little girl to her family "It seems like such a good mix," she shared in August. "Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think it's cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters."

Houska's third daughter will be the first whose early days won't be filmed for reality TV, as the 16 and Pregnant alum announced in November that Season 10 of the Teen Mom 2 was her last. In the virtual reunion taping aired in December, Houska broke the news to co-stars Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry and Jade Cline, many of whom said they were not surprised to hear she had decided to make her exit.

"So this is going to be my final season, my final reunion," Houska shared at the time "And it is definitely bittersweet. And it's weird that the last one is here like this, and we're not all together." As for the reason she decided to make her exit from the show after 11 years, she explained, "I feel like, just watching this last season, I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach. It just feels like it's just time to close the chapter. And I'm almost 30, I'm having my fourth baby — it just feels like the right time."