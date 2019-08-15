‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Sends Support to Friend Lindsie Chrisley Amid Family’s Financial Scandal

Kailyn Lowry is thinking of her close friend Lindsie Chrisley as her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, face changes of tax evasion and bank fraud. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to share a statement to media after receiving multiple requests for comment on the family’s legal troubles.

Lowry, who is frequently seen in public with the member of the beloved reality television family said she is supporting her friend “privately” as Todd and Julie turned themselves in and plead not guilty to the charges. The couple faces up to 30 years in prison should they be found guilty of the crimes.

I’ve been contacted by various media outlets regarding the case against the Chrisley Family. Lindsie is my one and only concern in this unfortunate situation, and I am supporting her privately as she navigates through this difficult time. 🤞🏼❤️ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 14, 2019

Fans responded to Lowry’s statement, sharing their support and wondering why press would bother asking her for comment on the controversy.

“Too bad you even have to say anything. People should not bother you. I am sorry people badger you with things. I really am,” one fan commented.

“No one should even be bothering you with this, it’s their issue and Lindsie and Chase have nothing to do with it,” another user commented.

“She doesn’t even talk to her family,” another user said.

While Lowry was not willing to comment on the powerful family, Lindsie reacted to her estranged parents being charged with 12 charges related to tax evasion Tuesday, saying she was not surprised given their behavior.

Lindsie exited Chrisley Knows Best in 2017. Her rep told The Daily Mail Wednesday that she is not in contact with her parents.

“Lindsie would like to thank all of her supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate,” Lindsie’s spokesman Musa Ghanayem said, clarifying Lindsie played no part in the investigation.

“It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information,” he added. “Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017.”

He continued: “Lindsie is currently processing they events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution,” he said. “We will have more to say when the opportunity presents itself.”

Todd and Julie turned themselves in to U.S. Marshals Wednesday. They were present at the court house where they plead not guilty to the charges. The judge granted each of them $100,000 unsecured bond, and they were asked to turn in their passports.

“You know we stand in our faith and we stand for what we know is right,” Todd Chrisley told reporters outside of the courthouse. “You know our family will stick together, walk this rope because we know God will take our hand and take us through.”