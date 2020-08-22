'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Posts Adorable 'Twin' Looks at Sons Creed and Lux

Kailyn Lowry isn't going to let rumors about paternity ruin her the recent birth of fourth son Creed according to a recent post on Instagram. The Teen Mom 2 star has battled claims that ex Chris Lopez isn't the father of the latest baby. So to combat the claims, Lowry posted a photo comparing Creed with her older son Lux.

The photo posted Wednesday shows both Lux and baby Creed in separate images, lying asleep with almost identical looks on their faces. According to InTouch Weekly, Wendy Darling Photography snapped the photo of Lux in 2017, while Britney Toy Photography photographed Creed earlier in August. Lowry posted both together on her Instagram stories with labels for each picture, hoping to put any claims about Lopez to rest.

The confusion stems from Lowry posting similar Creed comparisons with brother Isaac, the son she shares with ex Jo Rivera. InTouch also notes that Lowry's second son Lincoln also resembles her new baby, even though Lincoln is shared with ex Javi Marroquin.

Still, Lowry seems to be holding tight to Lopez being the father and she's taken a few shots from critics in the process. The Teen Mom 2 star posted a message she received on Aug. 17 claiming confusion over the paternity claims.

"Why does the new baby look like Isaac rather than his real brother. LOL. Am I missing something?" the fan wrote. "I mean, Creed looks nothing like [your] last kid, and don't they have the same dad? I'm confused." Lowry snapped back in the post, firmly saying Lopez was the father and asking fans to stop messaging about her children.

"It's 2020, [and] we are still confused about how genetics work?!? [I'm] confused. Please stop messaging and comment about my son's [skin] color. Yes, Chris is his dad. But I'm white, so there was a possibility that our child could be white. Imagine that," Lowry wrote.

Lowry didn't reveal who baby Creed's father was when she first announced her pregnancy. According to InTouch, this revelation came back in February and Lopez was confirmed shortly after along with details about Lowry's relationship with Lopez. She gave her newborn son her ex's last name despite admitting that she is upset with Lopez during an Aug. 13 episode of her podcast. Despite the drama, Lowry is happy to be a mother once again.