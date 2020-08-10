'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Baby Boy's Name

✖

A week after Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry announced that she gave birth, the reality star has revealed her little one's name. To announce the exciting news, Lowry took to Instagram in order to post a photo of her fourth son's nursery, which included a blanket with his name, Creed, on it. In the caption of the post, the mom-of-four noted that Creed means "guiding principle," making it an incredibly meaningful and lovely choice for her son's name.

Not only did Lowry share her son's name in the post, but she also gave her followers their first look at baby Creed. The reality star can be seen gazing down adoringly at her son in the snap. One week ago, Lowry confirmed that she gave birth to her fourth son, whom she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. In an interview with E! News, she shared that she gave birth to her son on July 30 at her home. She also shared that he was born weighing in at 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measured 22.5 inches long. While they didn't immediately have a name for their new addition, Lowry said that she is "so in love" already. She added, "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

Lowry announced that she was expecting her fourth child back in February. She is already a mom to Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. "We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she wrote at the time. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant [and] it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

Shortly after she announced her pregnancy, the Teen Mom 2 star held a low-key gender reveal party where she learned that she was going to have her fourth son. "The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix," Lowry told Us Weekly about the new addition to the family. "Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition."