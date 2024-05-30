Javi Marroquin is a father of three. In addition to the 10-year-old son, Lincoln, he shares with hix ex, Kailyn Lowry, the Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, and his girlfriend Lauren Comeau have welcomed their second baby together, a daughter. The news came via a joint Instagram post.

In the photo, the couple hold their newborn daughter in seven different Polaroid photos. Lincoln is featured in one of the pictures. Marroquin and Comeau's son Eli, 5, is also in the family photo smiling in between his siblings and parents. "Sissy is here! 💕 Our sweet sister girl arrived last night & we are all head over heels in love 🥰," the couple captioned their post.

Ahead of Christmas 2023, the two announced they were expecting their second baby together, announcing the news on Instagram. "Christmas came early & we got our sweetest wish 💖," the caption read. "Little sister coming this summer & we couldn't be happier 🫶🏼."

Marroquin and Lowry's co-parenting relationship has become contentious in recent years, which Lowry blames on his new relationship. "Up until August of 2022 Javi and I were so cool. He even told me in August SPECIFICALLY that he's always gonna be there for me and he had my back regardless. Out of nowhere, Javi flipped a switch & said back to [communicating via] email only. He also switched up on all our mutual friends at this time. Javi only acts like this with Lauren because IN MY OPINION he is not completely transparent with her about everything between me and him so he keeps us divided. He will never own that," the Pride Over Pity author alleged. She also alleged her ex pursued her sexually after his son with Comeau was born. Marroquin denied such in his own social media post.

He claims Lowry has made their co-parenting relationship difficult. The two seemingly remain on rocky terms.