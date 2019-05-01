‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Posts Photo of Dog After Reports of Husband David Eason Come out Claiming He Killed It

Jenelle Evans has confirmed that her French bulldog Nugget is dead following reports that her husband David Eason had shot and killed the pup.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning with the heartbreaking announcement, sharing a post mourning her furry friend.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” Evans captioned a photo of herself and Nugget. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

Within minutes of the post, the comments section was flooded with comments from concerned fans questioning the circumstances surrounding Nugget’s death and urging Evans to “get away” from Eason.

“You need to get away from him,” one person wrote. “He could of easily gotten rid of the dog. Killing is the very very last thing. I’m so sorry.”

“I’m so sorry… there were sooo many other options!!” wrote another. “What he did should have been absolute last resort!!”

“Let this be your wake up call,” added a third.

The fan concern was prompted by previous reports that Eason had allegedly shot and killed Nugget, rumors that were sparked after Evans said on Facebook that she was “devastated” and after the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department told Radar Online that they had received a call in which “it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog.”

Authorities were reportedly investigating the incident, which sources claimed occurred after Nugget had “snapped” at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley Eason.

On Tuesday, just days after the reports surfaced, Evans broke her silence on the rumors, requesting in a tweet for “everyone just please leave me be right now.” She added that “she “still [didn’t] know what happened at my house” and asked people to “please stop making up rumors.”

Eason, who frequently touts about his guns on social media, has not yet commented on the reports.

Evans and Eason had first introduced Nugget to fans on social media on Aug. 15, 2018, and have frequently posted about the pup in the months since. Most recently, Eason had shared a video of Nugget riding in a kids swing on a playground.