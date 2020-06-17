'Teen Mom 2': More Details on David Eason Assault Arrest Emerge

Days after it was reported that former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason was arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon, new details have emerged regarding the incident. According to TMZ, Eason allegedly used a handgun to hit a friend of Jenelle Evans, his now-estranged wife. The publication also reported that the friend, James Spivey, claimed that Eason made a deadly threat during this ordeal.

TMZ obtained a copy of Eason's arrest warrant, which included more details about the incident in question. According to the warrant, Spivey claimed that Eason hit him in the back of the beck with a Springfield handgun. He then alleged that Eason said, "I will blow your f—ing brains out." The former reality star was then arrested and booked for two misdemeanors including assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was later released from jail on an unsecured bond and will have to return for a court hearing on July 6.

It was originally reported that Eason was arrested after a fight allegedly broke out after one of Evans' friends went back into her house to retrieve her things. One of Evans' male friends then allegedly got into an argument with Eason over the keys to his truck. It was then alleged that Eason hit one of Evans' friends (Spivey) in the neck with a gun, which reportedly caused injuries to his back and neck. Following this incident, Evans, who is reportedly staying at a relative's house now, revealed that she would be moving on from her relationship with Eason, a couple of months after the couple reunited.

"I'm shaking and saddened by this, it's time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere," Evans told Celebernation about the incident. She went on to share that she wished the situation was "taken in a more serious manner" and that she did not agree with her estranged husband being released on an unsecured bond. Evans and Eason, who share daughter Ensley, previously split in October 2019. At the time, she revealed that she was going to file for divorce from Eason. She later moved from North Carolina to Nashville with her children. Although, in March, Evans revealed that she had reunited with Eason and that they were working on their relationship. She said in a YouTube video, "Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly." The former Teen Mom 2 star also said that she had moved back to North Carolina "permanently" to be back with Eason.