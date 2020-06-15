David Eason's Mugshot Released Following 'Teen Mom 2' Alum's Assault Arrest

David Eason's mugshot has been released after the former Teen Mom 2 personality was arrested Friday for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Jenelle Evans' husband can be seen glowering at the camera as he was taken into police custody after getting into a fight with one of the former MTV personality's friends.

Eason is accused of hitting Evans' friend, James Spivey, in the neck with a Springfield handgun, telling him, "I will blow your f—ing brains out!" according to the arrest warrant obtained by TMZ. The altercation reportedly occurred after Eason got into a scuffle with Evans' male friends, and when she returned to the house to get some of her things, her husband allegedly pistol-whipped Spivey over a misunderstanding about car keys. Eason has since been released on unsecured bond.

Evans, meanwhile, announced she would be leaving Eason after the incident, writing on Facebook that she and the children who live in their North Carolina home are "safe." Evans shares 3-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason and is also mother to sons Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason is also father to 12-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

"I'm going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what's going on so I won't be on social media much. I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I'll be stronger and better than ever soon!" she continued her statement on Facebook.

Soon after his arrest, Evans told Celebernation, "I'm shaking and saddened by this. It's time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere. ...I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn't agree with the unsecured bond."

Evans announced in October 2019 that she had left Eason after his killing of their dog Nugget resulted in her being fired from Teen Mom 2. Evans was granted a restraining order against her estranged husband after alleging he had been physically abusive, but in March 2020, she announced that she had decided to give him another chance.

"Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly," she said on YouTube at the time. "A lot of things have changed. Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we try to talk it out."