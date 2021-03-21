'Teen Mom 2': Major Update on Jenelle Evans' Ex Kieffer Delp

✖

Teen Mom 2 fans might recall that former star Jenelle Evans engaged in a relationship with Kieffer Delp on the show. While the two have since parted ways, you might be wondering what Delp has been up to since his time on the MTV series. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Delp was released from prison on Friday after completing his sentence.

Back in 2018, Delp pleaded guilty to operating a meth lab in the kitchen of his apartment. He also pleaded guilty to a manufacturing charge and a "risking catastrophe" charge. After he pleaded guilty to these charges, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Delp was subsequently released from prison in February 2020. However, his legal troubles did not end there. Just six days after he was released, Delp went to his home state of New Jersey. While in the state, he was picked up in Salem for jumping bail. However, he was then released.

In August 2020, Delp reportedly stopped checking in with his parole officer. As a result, he was labeled a fugitive of the state of Pennsylvania. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was subsequently taken in by the authorities in October. Delp spent around five months in prison following this latest offense and was released on Friday. Shortly after his release from prison, Delp took to social media to share an update with his followers. On Twitter, he told his followers that while he was in prison, he spent much of his time writing.

“For nobody that thought I was gonna max out my bid in the DOC [Department of Corrections] and not write no pieces yu had it f—ked up. I got a few pieces on deck," Delp wrote. He also shared that he would be getting back into the glass pipe-making business again (he reportedly uses the items to smoke "tobacco"). On Friday, the same day that he was released, he tweeted, "I'm bout to be makin glass in a few months." According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Delp was last seen on Teen Mom 2 in December 2017. He engaged in the Teen Mom 2 special, "The Ex Files," during which viewers caught up on what Evans' exes were up to. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.