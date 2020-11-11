'Teen Mom 2': Leah Messer Reacts to Chelsea Houska's Exit

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska announced on Tuesday that she will be leaving the MTV series after Season 10, which is currently airing. Fans didn't waste any time reacting to the news, as they have flooded Houska's social media channels with love as she takes this next step. Additionally, Houska's Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer also responded to the news on Twitter.

Messer re-posted Houska's announcement on her own Twitter account. She wrote that she is "sad" to see her co-star go, but that she is so "excited" to see this next phase in Houska's journey play out. The reality star ended her message by including a string of emojis — prayer hands, a red heart, and a glittering star. Messer's tweet also prompted fans to respond, with one user sending love to both of the MTV personalities. They wrote, "I'm happy for them. It can't be easy on any of you. I just appreciate the time you've given us to watch you guys and all those beautiful kids growing up. We feel like we know you. Thanks for letting me in."

Sad to see you go, but so excited to see where this new journey takes your family! @ChelseaHouska

Houska took to both Instagram and Twitter to announce the news of her departure. She has appeared on Teen Mom 2 throughout its ten seasons (Houska previously appeared on Season 2 of 16 & Pregnant). In her announcement, she noted that she will still appear in the remainder of Season 10. But, after the season ends, she will leave the series. While she is leaving Teen Mom 2, the reality star did note that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have plans to continue showcasing their parenting journey to their fans.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," Houska wrote. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning." She added, "Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"