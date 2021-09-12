‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer’s New Boyfriend Revealed

The Messer family has more celebrating to do. Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer introduced fans to her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, a North Carolina native who serves as a U.S. Army cyber officer and previously worked for NASA. Mobley made his first appearance on Messer’s Instagram page on Friday, and Messer shared their love story with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. The news comes a few weeks after Messer’s sister Victoria Messer announced she is engaged to Royer Rodriguez.

Messer, 29, and Mobley, 25, met after Mobley did a project with ESPN and the Army that one of Messer’s production assistants worked on in September 2020. Messer decided to follow Mobley on social media and they reconnected through direct messages in February. After talking, he asked her out on a date. “On our first date, he picked me up took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park. It was amazing,” Messer told ET.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTqCTJ8l8Ps/

Next, the couple went to Costa Rica together, and Mobley asked Messer to be his girlfriend and they became exclusive. “When Jaylan started checking all the boxes and characteristics that I had been looking for in a partner, I won’t even lie, I was taken aback,” Messer said when asked what it was about him that won her over. “He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn’t real!”

Messer went public with the relationship with a photo of the two in Charleston, West Virginia on Friday. She did not explain who Mobley was until Sunday when she shared more photos of their adventures together. Mobley also posted photos and a video from their trip to Costa Rica on his own Instagram page. Mobley has also met Messer’s daughters – Aleeah and Aliannah, 11, and Adalynn, 8.

“Jaylan and the girls just recently met, and they connected so well that initially it scared me, but I want my girls to see who is making their mama smile. I’m happy they got to meet him and love him,” Messer told ET. “Addie happened to be home when he picked me up for our first date. When he pulled into the wrong house, she insisted on letting him know that he needed to pick her Mom up at the correct home and directed him to exactly where to pick me up. She was like, ‘Oh no, sir, you need to pick my mama up at the front door. Please and thank you!’”

Messer was previously married to Corey Simms from 2009 to 2011 and Jeremy Calvert from 2011 to 2015. She also recently dated Jason Jordan from 2018 to 2019. Messer is reportedly working on a health coaching company and an accompanying wellness podcast. “I’m doing great! Always focused on being the best mother and constantly working on current projects and upcoming projects that I intend on launching very soon,” she told ET. “Timing is everything and I think the time is now. Stay tuned!”