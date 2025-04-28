‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Once Thought About ‘Walking Away’ From Wife Robyn

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is opening up about a difficult time in his marriage to Robyn Brown.

During Sunday’s episode of the TLC show, Kody reflected on how his plural marriage to Robyn and her former sister wives — Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown — caused him to be “self-destructive” when it came to his relationship with Robyn.

“I’ve been in plural marriage for so long and it was a sole focus of marriage for me, when we failed at it, I was sabotaging myself,” he explained. “There were days unfair to Robyn that I thought about just walking away from our relationship, too. And that was just because I was so broken, I became self-destructive.”

Kody apologized to Robyn, who is now his only wife, for “the dark space I went through and how it harmed you because it wasn’t fair to you.”

“Because I was angry, you’re withdrawing from me,” he continued. “And because you were withdrawing from me, I was experiencing not just the anger from the rejection and the anger from the failure of our failures in plural marriage and everything that I was experiencing there, it was causing me to literally have bad thoughts about us.”

After Christine, Meri and Janelle left their marriages to Kody in a period of just 14 months, Kody told Robyn he feels now like he was “slapped by polygamy.”

“It’s hard not to be bitter about the fact that I bought off on it and did it because in the end, in the last moments of it, it felt terrible,” he said. “I’m like, literally bitter sometimes.”

Kody continued to vow he was “not interested” in plural marriage moving forward, telling the cameras, “I don’t want to pursue another woman because I don’t want that headache, the questions, the struggles, the wonder about trust. I’m not in that space.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.