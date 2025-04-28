‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Josie Bates Expecting Baby No. 4

Josie Bates Balka and Kelton Balka are adding a fourth child to their family.

The Bringing Up Bates star, 25, announced that she was pregnant with baby number four on Instagram Sunday, sharing a video of her showing off her sonogram and growing baby bump with her husband and their three children by her side.

In one part of the video, Josie can be seen twirling around her two daughters — Hazel, 3, and Willow, 5, — as Kelton held onto their son Miles, 14 months. “OH BABY,” Josie captioned the clip, adding the heart hand emoji to her caption.

Josie and Kelton’s announcement was met with congratulations from friends and family in the comment section. “Your family just keeps getting cuter!!!! Congratulations!!!” wrote Carlin Bates Stewart, as Whitney Bates gushed that she was “soo happy for you guy[s]”

Duggar sisters Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy Duggar Forsyth also wished Josie’s family well, with Forsyth commenting, “Oh my goodness. congratulations!”

Josie and Kelton, who starred on Up TV’s reality series starring Josie’s family of 19 children, tied the knot in October 2018. Daughter Willow was then born in July 2019, with daughter Hazel joining the family two years later in June 2021. Their son Miles was born three years later in February 2024.

In October 2024, Josie and Kelton celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, with the mom of three gushing over the “dream” life she and her husband had created for themselves since their wedding day. “6 years married to the love of my life,” she wrote. “I feel like I’m living in a dream, I can’t believe the beautiful life God has blessed us with. love you forever @keltonbalka”