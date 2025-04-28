‘Basketball Wives’ Season 12 Trailer Is Here

Basketball Wives is returning for its 12th season. The cast is made up of OGs and newbies.

Returning fan favorites are Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, and Brittany Renner. Joining the lineup are WNBA star Ty Young, beauty mogul Ming Lee, and Chantel Christie-Jeffries—daughter of OG Jackie Christie.

Executive producer Shaunie Henderson will also appear in some capacity. She began the franchise in Miami before branching out to LA and Orlando.

The show will return to VH1 on May 5. Season 11 marked trouble for longtime on again off again BFF’s Lozada and Williams as Williams confronted rumors about her now-husband’s controversial past. None of Williams’ co-stars attended her Parisian wedding last fall, and Lozada confirmed in a social media post that they’re no longer friends.

An official season synopsis reads: “From spiritual awakenings and explosive confrontations to new love and personal reinvention, this season of Basketball Wives promises a dynamic mix of heart, heat, and high-stakes storytelling.”

In the trailer, Williams, now Jennifer Gold, flashes her 30 carat diamond engagement ring and band set as she boasts about being married to Christian Gold, who is 18 years her junior. The couple have faced backlash due to Gold’s alleged scams, prison time, and domestic issues with an ex-girlfriend. She faces off with Lozada, who is no fan of Gold, in the trailer.

Chantel and Christie are living in the same city as Chantel balances motherhood, which proves to be challenging. Renner is embracing her new Muslim lifestyle in an industry in which boundaries are always tested. Young and Lee’s relationship take center stage. Renner and Lozada clash, as Christie tries to mend fences between all of the women in the group. Watch the trailer above.

Basketball Wives first premiered in 2010. The series follows wives, girlfriends, and exes of professional basketball players.