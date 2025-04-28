Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Son Reveals Huge Weight Loss Transformation

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son Gary Chapman looks a lot different. He recently unveiled his major weight loss in an Instagram post.

“Doesn’t even look like the same person, right? Believe it or not, it is — just three years apart.

“Three years ago, I was lost. Upset with my circumstances,” he captioned the post showing off his transformation.

“I blamed God. Where was He? How could He take those I loved out of my life? How could He let me drift so far from my goals? Haha — little did I know what He was doing. He was preparing me for one of the most unexpected journeys of my life,” he added.

“Even though I let my faith lower, He never left me. He was still there for me, still rooting for me. I love Him for that. I’m so thankful for what He has done. In these three short years, He has transformed me from a boy into a man. I still have so much to learn, but I’m grateful for the days I step back and realize just how far He’s brought me,” he noted in part.

Chapman is the son of Dog and Beth Chapman. He got married last year in Tennessee.

The wedding came a few years after Chapman began making life changing following the death of his mother. Beth died in June 2019, following a long battle with throat cancer. Her ashes were scattered at sea, with the finale showing this and her memorial service in Colorado.

Garry’s journey hasn’t been easy, beginning with his health woes in 2020. The bounty-hunting son was involved in a four-wheeler accident that left him with a concussion. He endured multiple fractures and a long recovery.