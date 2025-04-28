Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, are officially divorcing after announcing their separation last year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, filed for divorce from her talent manager husband of 10 years on Friday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dorit is asking for sole legal and physical custody of her two children with PK — 11-year-old son Jagger and 9-year-old daughter Phoenix — and is also requesting spousal support.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The Bravo star’s divorce filing comes just a day after PK, 57, was photographed kissing The Amazing Race alum Shana Wall, 50, outside Cipriani’s in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hours after Dorit submitted her filing to the court, PK posted — and deleted — a message on his Instagram Story reading, “No one plays the victim better than the one who caused the damage.”

Dorit and PK met in 2011 and married in March 2015. Nine years later, they announced that they had separated after previously denying split rumors.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” they wrote on Instagram at the time. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”

JC Olivera/Getty Images

During Season 14 of RHOBH, which finished airing in April, Dorit had spoken about PK’s addiction issues with alcohol and his sobriety journey. While PK did not attend the Season 14 reunion, he did send a statement to be read by Bravo’s Andy Cohen, writing, “I was invited to be part of the reunion, but declined because I don’t believe engaging with Dorit in this forum would be constructive.”

“I refused to stoke a fire I did not ignite,” the statement continued. “The Dorit I married would never have allowed this, much less caused it. That woman embodied kindness, integrity, and grace. I can only hope this version of Dorit finds her way back to the person she once was.”