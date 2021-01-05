'Teen Mom 2' Fan Calls out Leah Messer Over Past Insults Towards Ex Corey Simms

✖

Leah Messer got involved in some Instagram drama when responding to a fan who called her out for the way she treated her ex, Corey Simms. The user wrote in the comments section that she would “love to see” the Teen Mom 2 star issue an apology to her ex for “demonizing him to the public.” That same account added that Simms was doing what he could to protect his daughters during Messer’s struggle with addiction.

The past season of Teen Mom 2, which wrapped up last Tuesday, saw one episode highlight a meeting between Messer and Simms in which she told him he had wished that he and his wife, Miranda, had treated her better while she was struggling and been more supportive. She echoed a similar sentiment in responding to the Instagram user who initially called her out. “Apologies are great in healing and I feel the apology should be mutual,” Messer responded. Try being the person going through it and losing everything if you owned your struggle with addiction.” She went on to say how she wished Simms was more open to helping her instead of being on the opposite side of her, saying that their miscommunications could have been avoided. The two were on-and-off before getting engaged in 2019 and later married. They separated in June 11 after having twin girls, Aliannah and Aleeah.

The season finale of Teen Mom 2, which saw the final episode of Chelsea Houska, had Messer go through a difficult decision in terms of her children and their schooling. She ended up withdrawing Gracie from her cheerleading team to keep Ali safe during the coronavirus pandemic after she went through a bout of strep throat. The episode, though, spent much of its time emphasizing Houska’s story and her decision to quit the series after being one of the originals on the show. After the mother of four made her announcement in November, Messer shared her post on Twitter and added her thoughts, “Sad to see you go, but so excited to see where this new journey takes your family!”

Teen Mom 2 will feature a new face when it returns for its 2021 season. Ashley Jones, who previously starred in the spin-off, Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, will take the place of Houska alongside Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline. The latter also came into the Teen Mom 2 landscape from the spin-off.