'Teen Mom 2': Leah Messer Gives Definitive Answer About Getting Back With Ex

It's been some time since Leah Messer and her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, have parted ways, but fans are still wondering whether they could get back together. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Teen Mom 2 star addressed whether she would get back with her ex-husband. When it comes to this topic, Messer has a pretty straightforward answer.

Messer and Calvert are parents to their 8-year-old daughter Addie. The pair, who wed in 2012, divorced in 2015. Even though they split, they do seem to be on good terms with one another as far as their co-parenting relationship is concerned. Messer told ET, "Things with Jeremy are great. We do what's best for Addie." While their co-parenting relationship is in a good place, don't expect them to rekindle things romantically.

"I do see the comments, even when I do the questionnaires, it's always, 'Are you and Jeremy going to get back together? You should get back with Jeremy,' and the answer is no," Messer said about possibly getting back together with Calvert. "I think we have sealed that. I, personally, do not want to get back with Jeremy. We'll never be getting back together. I think we do well as being Addie's parents and at the end of the day, that's all it will ever be."

This isn't the first time that Messer has addressed whether she would get back together with Calvert. Prior to the Teen Mom 2 premiere, which dropped in May, Messer spoke with HollywoodLife.com. Once again, she was asked about possibly reconciling with her ex-husband. But, she noted that she wanted to put that speculation to rest once and for all. She said, "There's absolutely no hope for me and Jeremy getting back together."

"And I would love it if fans would just simmer that one out," Messer continued. The reality star also addressed the state of her love life during the interview. While it's not something that she's particularly focused on at the moment, she did say that she's open to getting back into the dating scene, as she said, "I'm just focused on my business and at the end of the day, I just want to build something for my daughters at home .. I'm open to a date [with other people], but nothing exclusive."