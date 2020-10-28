'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer's Family Goes All out in '101 Dalmatians' Costumes

✖

Leah Messer and her family are owning Halloween with some truly-inspired 101 Dalmatians costumes. The Teen Mom 2 star looked positively devilish in a Cruella de Vil costume, while her three daughters — 7-year-old Adalynn and 10-year-olds Aliannah and Aleeah — got spotty and sassy as a trio of Dalmatians. Posing for a spooky photoshoot in the woods with the family's pet Dalmatian, Lucky, Messer said she couldn't help but share as many photos as possible of the day.

"The puppies, darling. I have no use for babies," Messer captioned her first set of photos Monday, quoting the Disney villain. After sharing an up-close photo of her makeup for the costume, the MTV star added another batch with her kiddos, joking, "I promise this will be the last post of our Halloween shoot, but I kind of can't help myself."

Followers couldn't help but notice how enthusiastically Addie was posing for the shoots, calling her a "star" and a "natural" in the comments. "I see all of the comments about [Addie]," Messer commented under one of her posts alongside laughing emojis. "You guys, we will have to film her next shoot because of this kid, I swear. All of my girls are amazing! Addie just kept telling [Flash Forward Photographers] that she needed to be the star of this shoot."

Messer continued of the inspiration behind the shoot, "Ali girl helped come up with the idea after we brought our Dalmatian puppy home and watched the 101 Dalmatians. It had been a while since we last watched the Disney movie, but it all ended up perfect." By coincidence, the family had named their new puppy Lucky, which is one of the names of the main puppies in the animated movie, which convinced the girls they had to embody the movie for Halloween. "This shoot was simply meant to be! & we loved everything about it," Messer concluded. "Aleeah picked out all of their outfits and wanted to do them all on her own. She nailed it!"

The reality personality was criticized last week for sharing photos of herself on Instagram by a follower who accused her of needing outside approval for her self-esteem. "I personally enjoy dressing up and providing good quality content for my followers," Messer responded. "You can unfollow me if you’d like because the opinion of you or anyone else is irrelevant to my growth, love. ...I think uplifting and empowering everyone is something we can evidently benefit more from."