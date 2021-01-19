'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry's Son Isaac Turns 11 as She Wonders 'Where Did the Time Go?'

✖

Kailyn Lowry is looking back on more than a decade with her oldest son as Isaac celebrated his 11th birthday Monday. The Teen Mom 2 star shared photos from the preteen's TikTok-themed family birthday party on Instagram, which included custom balloons, a colorful cake topped with the TikTok logo and brothers Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 5 months, to ring in the milestone year. "Happy birthday to the one who made me MOM," Lowry captioned the photo. "[Isaac] 11?! Where did the time go?"

Isaac's father is Lowry's ex, Jo Rivera, whose wife, Vee Torres, also wished her stepson a happy birthday on social media. "Happy birthday to the prince of the house!" she captioned photos from another family party, this one featuring a video game theme and colorful sprinkle cake. "Nobody could’ve ever prepared me for you growing up like this Hope this is your best year yet filled with growth, love & fun new experiences! We LOVE you #LEVELUP."

Lowry and Torres, who host the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast together, reflected on the times that they've had watching Isaac grow up in a sweet interaction in the comment section. "Where did the time [go]?" Lowry asked, as Torres quipped in response, "Idk but we old, this is a whole preteen."

Lowry's co-parenting relationship with Rivera and Torres has been a positive one as of late, but her relationship with Lincoln's father, Javi Marroquin, was the subject of a whole lot of drama during Season 10 of the MTV show, which just recently wrapped. Accusing Marroquin of attempting to hook up with her, despite his engagement to Lauren Comeau, Lowry looked back on what her attempt to spill the tea possibly did to her ex's new family in an episode of Teen Mom 2 late last month.

"I didn't want to be on TV. I've humiliated her enough," Lowry said of Comeau, with whom Marroquin shares 2-year-old son Eli. "I mean, I apologized to her. I feel like, this isn't the first time I've said something on TV, this isn't the first time I've embarrassed her and she said that and she's right. She said, woman-to-woman, that if I know information or if I know ... then I have to give it to her. She's literally begging me for the truth. And I was just like, 'I can't. You guys have to work that out.' And I told her and I told Javi the same thing. But I thought he was going to admit at least what was in the scene."

Marroquin and Comeau appear to have split after the accusation first aired, and Lowry admitted she struggled between wanting to be honest with the fellow mom and wanting to keep the peace with her co-parenting partner. "Like, before, I don't think that I ever really cared about how Lauren felt. I don't feel like I cared that I embarrassed her but if that was me in her position, I would be devastated," she shared.