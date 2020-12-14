'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Responds to Rumors She's 'Secretly Engaged' to UFC Fighter

✖

Kailyn Lowry is addressing rumors that she is engaged to UFC fighter Tabari Grubbs after sharing Instagram Stories of the athlete spending time with her son Lux at Thanksgiving. Sharing a screenshot of her group chat with friends Thursday, the Teen Mom 2 star's love life was brought up by one of her friends, who joked, "And you’re secretly engaged to a UFC fighter. Congrats."

"Where should I send the gift?" her friend added when Lowry responded with laughing emojis, as per InTouch Weekly, and the text, "I’m screaming." The MTV star's friend suggested then they have a "double wedding" adding incredulously, "these people will believe anything."

"I legitimately almost spit out my coffee to the double wedding text," the reality star concluded. While Grubbs isn't secretly engaged to Lowry, he does appear to be engaged to her longtime friend Sterling Black, whom the mother-of-four visited during her family's Thanksgiving trip to Texas.

The Coffee Convos host opened up on last month's podcast about her plans to travel with sons Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 7, whom she shares with Javi Marroquin; Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months, whom she shares with Chris Lopez. The trip, she said at the time, was to make up for the fact that she won't be celebrating Christmas with her sons.

"We’re not doing anything. Like, I’m just not gonna have them, so they don’t have to get each other stuff," the A Letter of Love author admitted. "I might ask them do they want to get each other anything for Christmas, and if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that. They’re gonna be with their dads, I’m pretty sure, until the end of Christmas Day, so I feel like maybe by then it would be over, but also, I don’t know. It might be kind of nice to give each other something, so maybe we’ll see."

Last year, Lowry said she was "by [herself] almost the entire day," on the holiday, adding, "I just feel like it’s a lot and the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share." Dropping the boys off for holidays has also gotten more complicated over the years. "I don’t get to go to my family because my family, Jo’s family and Javi’s family are all in different areas, and then when we added Chris to the mix, it was like, there was just so much going on that I was never gonna have three happy dad situations," she said.