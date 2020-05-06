'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry's Cryptic Tweet Has Fans Wondering What's Wrong

By Anna Rumer

Kailyn Lowry's fourth pregnancy has been surrounded with drama on all sides, so when it came to a cryptic tweet she shared with followers on May 5, Teen Mom 2 fans had plenty of theories as to what had caused her to share the simple, yet anger-packed tweet.

Keep scrolling to read what Lowry's followers had to say about the obtuse tweet and the drama that went down with the father of her 2-year-old son and unborn child, Chris Lopez, just before.

Curious

Many people reading Lowry's tweet responded simply looking for more details on what was causing her vague anger.

Sending Love

Others simply sent their love and support for whatever was upsetting her.

Over It

Other of her followers were simply done with the regular subtweeting Lowry seems to enjoy.

Baby Daddy Drama

The vast majority, however, assumed the tweet was about Lopez, making sure to weigh in on the dramatic situation.

Instagram Drama

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Destiny🥰 (@teenmomshaderoom_) on

There was, of course, drama with Lopez that coincided with Lowry's frustrated tweet. According to screenshots of Lopez's recent Instagram Live obtained by Teen Mom Shade Room, Lowry appeared in the comments to be blasting the father of her 2-year-old son and unborn baby for not paying to support his children.

"[Jo Rivera] and [Javi Marroquin] do for their kids," she wrote in the comments, referencing the fathers of her older children, sons Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6. Lopez didn't seem to be taking her seriously, however, flaunting cash as he told his followers, "I'm fine! I'm not a bum, but guess what? She's got two kids by me."

Baby No. 4

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on

Lopez and Lowry have a long and complicated history, with the Teen Mom 2 star even obtaining a protective order against the father of her two children after claiming he was violent with her. Weeks later, she announced on Instagram she was expecting her fourth child, a baby boy, whom she later confirmed was Lopez's. 

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy," she wrote at the time. "This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

Pregnancy Photo Leak

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on

Lowry's pregnancy got even more stressful when a nude photo from her pregnancy photoshoot leaked last month, with Lopez insinuating online that she had leaked the pictures herself in order to get attention. The mother-of-three later clarified it was the photographer herself who shared the picture on social media without her consent.

"My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission," the MTV star wrote on Instagram at the time. "To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement. I had no plans to release this photograph. I ask that any accounts that have reposted it to remove it, and other accounts to refrain from reposting it. Thank you."

Keep your head up Kail! 

