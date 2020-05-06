'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry's Cryptic Tweet Has Fans Wondering What's Wrong

Kailyn Lowry's fourth pregnancy has been surrounded with drama on all sides, so when it came to a cryptic tweet she shared with followers on May 5, Teen Mom 2 fans had plenty of theories as to what had caused her to share the simple, yet anger-packed tweet. Wtf ever man — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 5, 2020 Keep scrolling to read what Lowry's followers had to say about the obtuse tweet and the drama that went down with the father of her 2-year-old son and unborn child, Chris Lopez, just before.

Curious Many people reading Lowry's tweet responded simply looking for more details on what was causing her vague anger. I love when you tweet with absolutely no context — Яeвeccα (@est94_r) May 5, 2020 What’s wrong sis — *Ally girl* (@Babigurl3991) May 5, 2020

Sending Love Others simply sent their love and support for whatever was upsetting her. Don’t let anyone get to you! The baby’s health is the most important thing to worry about! — Robin Holmes (@jabberjaw070596) May 5, 2020 What happen Kail!??? I hope all is good with you and your family! — jennyy (@Jxquirogaa) May 5, 2020

Over It Other of her followers were simply done with the regular subtweeting Lowry seems to enjoy. Makes absolutely no sense, hate tweets like these where everyone is then like "what's wrong, are you Ok, what has he said or done now"? — Jonti Louise (@jonti_louise) May 6, 2020 Take your pregnant ass on, you annoying . — the other side.. (@sbeezy77) May 5, 2020

Baby Daddy Drama The vast majority, however, assumed the tweet was about Lopez, making sure to weigh in on the dramatic situation. yo problem... your not so innocent yourself. You constantly say " he doesn't do for his kid" but still having a baby by him. — Tee ❤ (@SimplyTierraaaa) May 5, 2020 Serious question... if he’s such a terrible father/boyfriend why choose to have another child with him? You have said it was planned and brag about having the same baby daddy but thats a weird thing to be proud of considering he’s “bad” enough to have a PFA — challengefan93 (@challengefan93) May 6, 2020

Instagram Drama View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny🥰 (@teenmomshaderoom_) on May 5, 2020 at 3:21pm PDT There was, of course, drama with Lopez that coincided with Lowry's frustrated tweet. According to screenshots of Lopez's recent Instagram Live obtained by Teen Mom Shade Room, Lowry appeared in the comments to be blasting the father of her 2-year-old son and unborn baby for not paying to support his children. "[Jo Rivera] and [Javi Marroquin] do for their kids," she wrote in the comments, referencing the fathers of her older children, sons Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6. Lopez didn't seem to be taking her seriously, however, flaunting cash as he told his followers, "I'm fine! I'm not a bum, but guess what? She's got two kids by me."

Baby No. 4 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 4, 2020 at 8:43am PST Lopez and Lowry have a long and complicated history, with the Teen Mom 2 star even obtaining a protective order against the father of her two children after claiming he was violent with her. Weeks later, she announced on Instagram she was expecting her fourth child, a baby boy, whom she later confirmed was Lopez's. "We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy," she wrote at the time. "This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"