‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez Arrested for Reportedly Violating Protective Order

Chris Lopez was arrested this week for reportedly violating a protective order that’s been filed against him. The longtime boyfriend of Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is currently charged with criminal contempt of a domestic violence protective order and was released the same day after posting his $5,000 bail, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The couple allegedly first split up in early 2019, which Lowry detailed while attending a Teen Mom 2 reunion that aired in May.

“We don’t talk. It’s been 8 weeks-ish. Things were good after the launch party, they were fine, it just didn’t work out,” Lowry said. “I threw a baby shower for his best friend and found out one of the girls that he cheated on me with was sitting next to me the whole time and I had no idea, and she did, and he did, and I sat there and didn’t find out till the end so I was humiliated.”

“The sad part is that I tried to keep him out of my storyline for so long but he was affecting, our relationship was affecting all aspects of my life that it boiled over into Teen Mom,” Lowry added.

Lopez, who was previously arrested twice in October of last year, addressed his storied relationship with the reality alum on his Instagram account. “I was there more for his mother while she was pregnant with him. She really carried my son for nine months and I was f— up.”

That same month, Lowry admitted that “there’s no co-parenting right now” between her and Lopez when it comes to their one child together. Lowry said that during a different Teen Mom 2 reunion, which she later stormed off the set of due to the escalated drama between the participants and host Nessa Diab.

After the incident was recorded, Lowry took to Twitter to vent her frustrations about the whole ordeal.

“Say no to things that are not good for your mental health. i.e. teen mom reunions,” she wrote. “Every year I say I’m not going. Every year I give in. Every year I am a part of bulls—. This time I’ve reflected, accepted responsibility [and] wanted to do better. This year, I get dragged into bulls— that had NOTHING to do with me.”

She also called out MTV for “putting girls who do not like each other on the same stage. Stop putting girls in a situation where they feel like they need to prove themselves.”