‘Teen Mom 2’ Personality Kailyn Lowry Wants to Get Pregnant Again

Kailyn Lowry may already be living the mom life three times over, but the Teen Mom 2 cast member is ready for at least one more.

The single mom of sons Isaac, 8, Lincoln, 4, and Lux, 7 months, opened up about her plans to add at least one more child to her growing family earlier this week on her podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, Coffee Convos.

“I want more kids,” Lowry told her co-host of her future plans. “It’s crazy because, you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids?’ I feel like I want one more.”

And while Lowry isn’t currently dating anyone, she has a plan. “I’m going to start looking at sperm donors online,” she said.

It might seem a little soon after the birth of her third son to be scouring the sperm banks, but Lowry revealed her reasoning has everything to do with timing.

“Two years makes more sense to be best friends. If I had another closer in age with Lux, they could be buddies,” she explained. Lux is four years younger than his half-brother Lincoln, who’s four years younger than the oldest Isaac.

“I was very nervous about waiting, even with Lincoln,” Lowry admitted. “Isaac and Lincoln are almost four years [apart], and Isaac and Lux are almost four years, I was nervous about that.

But Lowry also knows it might be hard to find “the one” if she has “all these kids from all these different places.”

“Someone is going to be like, ‘What the f—? Why would I get involved with you with all these children?’” she continued. “I guess I should wait, I’m only 26, so I guess I should wait it out and see what the future holds.”

The fact that Lowry has three children with three different men doesn’t bother the reality personality, but many of her haters do use it against her.

Lowry revealed to Us Weekly in January that she thinks she’s the Teen Mom cast member to get the most hate online due in part to her romantic history.

“I think some of it has to do with being outspoken,” Lowry said at the time. “Some of it has to do with being misunderstood and a lot of it is the judgment of the fact that all my children have different fathers. People comment on my weight and body and my kids’ fathers the most.”

The 26-year-old, who earlier this year decided not to go through with a plastic surgery appointment, said the comments made about her are part of what causes her to have a low self-esteem.

“It makes me second-guess every move I make, diminishes any confidence I may or may not have left and causes me to stay guarded at all times,” she said.

“I wanted to get surgery because of this, but at the last minute, I realized I don’t want to go through it again and I think I can lose weight on my own, so I canceled,” continued the MTV cast member, who previously underwent a Brazilian butt lift and tummy tuck in January 2016.

But Lowry tries to keep her spirits up. “I don’t think there is anything I can do to help this. It’s not going to go away,” she added. “I think it’s getting progressively worse. … I’m probably the most hated mom on the franchise.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kailyn Lowry