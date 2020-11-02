'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry's Sons Spend Halloween With Ex Chris Lopez Amid Arrest Revelation

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowery's two youngest sons spent Halloween with their father, Chris Lopez. The holiday fell just days after it was revealed Lowry was arrested in early September following an alleged incident between the former couple after Lopez got their 3-year-old son Lux's hair cut. Lopez and Lowry are also parents to 3-month-old son Creed. Lowry has two older sons from previous relationships, Lincoln, 6, and Isaac, 10.

On Saturday, Lopez shared a photo of Lux dressed as Aquaman for Halloween on his Instagram Story, reports InTouch Weekly. On Sunday, Lopez shared a selfie with Creed in his arms. Lopez also published a mirror selfie with Lux in his Aquaman costume and himself in a Black Panther costume. "Halloween’20 definitely finessed this Black Panther costume but he loved it so who cares," Lopez wrote in the caption.

Late last week, news surfaced that Lowry was arrested on Sept. 24 for an alleged incident on Sept. 4 between herself and Lopez. Lopez accused Lowry of "attacking" him by punching him multiple times after she learned about Lux's haircut. Lowey told authorities she was "upset" by the haircut, but said the "dispute never became physical." Lowry was taken into custody for offensive touching and pleaded not guilty, reports E! News. She was ordered not to have any contact with Lopez and her arrangement was scheduled for Jan. 21.

"Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed," Lowry's rep said Thursday. "The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year. Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge."

While news of the arrest did not surface until last week, Lowry publicly complained about the haircut on social media the day after the alleged altercation. She shared a photo of Lux's hair and said it was a "control tactic" from Lopez. During an Instagram Live session, she said Lopez crossed a line when he did something to their child without her knowing. "The second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool," she said at the time.