'Teen Mom 2' Dad Javi Marroquin's Girlfriend Reveals Pregnancy

Javi Marroquin is about to become a dad for the third time. The Teen Mom alum and his girlfriend Lauren Comeau announced in an Instagram post ahead of Christmas 2023 that they were expecting their first second together. The cute Instagram Instagram reads: "Christmas came early & we got our sweetest wish. Little sister coming this summer & we couldn't be happier." The are already parents to a 5-year-old son, Eli. The post was of an ultrasound photo as a Christmas tree ornament. Marroquin is also dad to son Lincoln, 10, with ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. Lowry has seven children in total, recently welcoming a pair of twins, and finally getting the little girl she dreamed of.

While both Marroquin and Lowry have clearly moved on, their co-parenting relationship has been difficult. Lowry has shared her disappointment publicly, praising her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera, and the way they parent their son, Isaac. She claims Marroquin makes it difficult.

In a 2023 episode of her podcast Coffee Convos, Lowry, who was married from 2012 to 2017, says Marrowuin refuses to co-parent effectively for the sake of their child and their kids from other relationships. She says their sons are on the same football league but he refuses to take photos with her and their son together.

"Me and Javi don't talk at all, so it's just really f**king awkward. Like, when we see each other, it's so f**king awkward. So, yesterday, we go to his little football team signing, because he's signing to a new team or whatever. And he wouldn't even take a picture with me for Lincoln. So it was just really weird. And then I said, 'did you pay the deposit already?' And he goes, 'no, not yet.' And that was the end of it. It was just so f**king awkward, right?" she alleged, as reported by Perez Hilton.

Lowry says to avoid awkwardness, she opted not to sign up her two younger sons Lux and Creed — whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez — to play alongside Marrioquin's son Eli as their in the same league age team. Marroquin shot back in a comment under the post.

"I've f**ked up, I've been an asshole, but I'm not going to ever apologize for putting healthy boundaries in place that should have been established a long time ago and focusing on my family. She should do the same with her family," he wrote in part.