'Teen Mom': Kailyn Lowry Shows Her 'Ruined' Stomach Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kailyn Lowry has gone under the knife before and says she has more plans for a mommy makeover.

Kailyn Lowry is shutting down speculation she recently went under the knife. In a new TikTok video, the Teen Mom alum shot down fans' comments that she had plastic surgery since birthing her twins less than six months ago. But just because she hasn't gone under the knife again, it doesn't mean she doesn't have plans to. She previously had a tummy tuck in 2016. But she's since had more children, so she says plans will be underway for a sort of mommy makeover.

The former MTV star showed her stomach, as well as a full body shot, including the scars from her tummy tuck. In the video, she tells fans that she needs a tummy tuck revision, noting her "hard" muscles that "got ruined by pregnancy" after her tummy tuck. Since her tummy tuck surgery, she has given birth to five kids: sons Lux, Creed, Rio and Verse, and daughter Valley. She has seven in total, which include two oldest sons – Isaac and Lincoln.

She describes her stomach as "square and boxy," in the video, also adding: "Don't believe everything you see on the internet," she warned. She pulled her pants lower past her hips to show the scar from her tummy tuck.

Lowry gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, last year, less than a year after welcoming her fifth child, a son named Rio. The news of her twins was finally disclosed after going unconfirmed for months.

She later confirmed that she had her tubes tied after giving birth to her youngest child and only daughter on her podcast. "They cut my tubes out," she said, noting that she was surprised that they advise women that they may experience regret after having the procedure. "I don't regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it would not...like it wouldn't have upset me," she admitted.