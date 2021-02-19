'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Snipes Critics Over COVID Outing Scrutiny

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry responded to people who have criticized her for frequently leaving her house during the coronavirus pandemic. During a recent Instagram Story video, the 28-year-old MTV star that she and her children are tested three times a week, as are members of the Teen Mom 2 production staff. Lowry has four sons, Isaac, 11, from her relationship with Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and Lx, 3, and Creed, 6 months, whom she shares with Chris Lopez.

"So I am doing this story because I keep seeing trolls on Instagram pretty much drag me across the floor for doing anything during Covid in this whole pandemic," Lowry said at the beginning of the now-expired video, reports The Sun. "So I just want to reiterate the fact that I get tested and so do my kids three times a week, and that all being said any person that I film with on the show for Teen Mom next season they're also being tested three times before they come film with me in person."

She added that this is why she has meetings with those working on her home or her podcast. "Every single person that I film with has been tested three times prior to filming," Lowry repeated. "I'm really over being dragged for doing things during Covid and the pandemic and stuff because we are trying really hard to be safe," Lowry later said with a laugh. "The next post you guy want to drag me for taking my kids somewhere or anything just wanted to come on here and say that."

Lowry previously responded to criticism after she shared photos of her children going to a waterpark. During an episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, she called it "irritating" to be criticized for doing things other families do. "It's okay when other people go and do stuff but it's never okay for me to do it. The fact that we all get tested three times a week," Lowry said earlier this month. "I'm really sick of being attacked for doing the same things that everyone else is doing. It's not normal." She believes she might be an "easy target" because she "always" fights back.

In other Lowry news, the MTV star's charges related to allegedly "offensively" touching Lopez in September were dropped late last month. In September, Lopez accused Lowry of punching him after she discovered Lux's hair was cut. Lowry accused Lopez of cutting Lux's hair himself. After the alleged incident, a no-contact order was put in place to bar Lowry from any contact with Lopez, except when making arrangements for their children. While the no-contact order is still in place, The Sun reported that a "notice of Nolle Prosequi" was filed in January and the charges were dropped.