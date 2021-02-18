'Teen Mom': Kailyn Lowry Shaded by Her Plastic Surgeon on TikTok

✖

It's no secret Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has had some cosmetic surgeries over the years following her pregnancies, however, her plastic surgeon has called her out. Michael "Dr. Miami" Salzhauer took to Tik Tok to call the reality star out for getting pregnant right after he gave her body a makeover. In the video, he captioned it with, "When you give her a full body makeover but then she gets pregnant."

The lyrics to the song that was playing read, "That's some bulls—t," according to The Sun. In the video, he was wearing a surgical mask and dressed in scrubs. He then added, "After all that work I did." Lowry then jokingly replied using emojis and wrote, "You didn't have to attack me like this." When she had the surgeries done, she was already a mom to her sons Lincoln, who she shares with Javi Marroquin, and Isaac, who she shares with Jonathan Rivera.

Following her operations, she got pregnant with her third child, Lux, who she shares with Chris Lopez. In 2016, she received a Brazilian butt lift, a tummy tuck and a neck liposuction. In 2018, she scheduled a boob job and liposuction but backed out at the last minute. "I won't lie to y'all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job," she tweeted according to the outlet. "But hours before my surgery I decided I don't want to go through with it."

The mom-of-four isn't one to shy away from honesty when it comes to her fans. She's revealed a lot of her secrets with her following, keeping things transparent. After unexpectedly getting pregnant for a fourth time, one of her biggest reveals she shared with her fans was when she said she was considering having an abortion. "I did go to the abortion appointment," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that Lopez "wasn't part of the conversation." Due to his lack of support, she worried about having another child with someone who wasn't really there to help her.

"I was upset that I even put myself in a position where I was when I was 16 and Pregnant because I feel like those were some of the same things that I was thinking about when I was 16. So fast forward 10 years later, I'm making the same mistakes, so I think that that was really, really difficult for me as a while."