'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry off the Hook in Assault Case

✖

Charges against Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry have been dropped. Lowry reportedly "offensively" touched her ex Chris Lopez in September, leading him to take legal action. The dispute was sparked after Lopez cut their son, Lux's, hair without her approval.

At the time, Lopez claimed that Lowry punched him several times with a closed fist when she discovered their sun had much shorter hair. Lowry claimed this was his first haircut and was allegedly furious after Lopez cut his hair himself, accusing her ex of doing it to manipulate her. He then responded via social media, telling his followers that she was lucky he didn't "scalp his ass" at the time, only taking off a few inches according to The Ashley Reality Roundup.

Following their incident, a no-contact order was put in place that stated she is to have "no contact, direct or indirect" with Lopez. The only exception was if the two needed to discuss anything regarding their children. The exes share Lux and Romello Creed together. While Lowry still has a protective order against Lopez, a Notice of Nolle Prosequi was filed Jan. 25, removing the charges against her. The news comes after Lowry pleaded not guilty to the charge. At the time, her rep released a statement saying, "Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge."

Now that she's breathing a sigh of relief regarding that, she did recently tell her fans that she plans to get a breast reduction. Throughout the years, Lowry has not ever shied away from honesty when it comes to her fans; she's always been very open with her followers. Over the weekend, Lowry was answering questions via social media, and when one person asked what her bra size was, she proceeded to say, "36DDD but planning a breast reduction," according to Us Weekly.

Her confession comes just months after she gave birth to her fourth child, Creed. Lowry also took the opportunity to clap back at trolls criticizing her body, stating that having four kids in 10 years has done a number and isn't hesitating to go at her own pace when it comes to the postpartum recovery process. "I've birthed four humans and people expect my body to snap back immediately," she wrote on Instagram. "When it doesn't — I get body shamed, it's unhealthy. There is no 'winning' for me in the court of public opinion."