'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry Says 'Truth Came Out' in Messy Split With Ex Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry is looking back on her split from husband Javi Marroquin, revealing that she still doesn't "hate him" for "moving on so quickly." Just a month after the Teen Mom 2 star accused her ex on the MTV show of attempting to hook up with her while in a relationship with Lauren Comeau, she said on her Coffee Convos podcast that she still wishes him "the best."

"I have a weird, unspoken loyalty to him that I have not figured out yet and I would always wish the best for him," Lowry said of Marroquin, whom she married in 2012 and finalized her divorce from in 2017. The two share 6-year-old son Lincoln, and Marroquin shares 23-month-old son Eli with Comeau. After allegations of Marroquin attempting to hook up with Lowry surfaced, the father-of-two deleted his Instagram, and it's unclear if he and Comeau are still together.

"Like when we were getting divorced and stuff, I let him tell whatever he felt like he wanted to tell, whatever he wanted to film about, whatever he made up in his own head, I let him talk about it and drag me through the mud and I never defended myself ever," the MTV star continued, adding that she didn't speak up at the time because she didn't want any more drama at the time.

"I think part of it was like when Jo [Rivera] and I split, it was so messy and just a disaster and it didn’t get us anywhere, and then ten years later we’re fine and I’m close with Vee [Rivera] and it was fine," Lowry reflected, adding she didn't want to repeat the pattern, and "felt like no matter how much I defended myself, people were gonna believe what they wanted to believe anyway."

Marroquin's "great image" made it "useless" for her to try and convince people of her side. "But the truth came out. It really did," she continued. "I feel like the truth revealed itself in time. It took a long time." The mother-of-four then referred to their time on Marriage Boot Camp, which included a lie detector test. Lowry admitted at the time to have cheated on her then-husband, while Marroquin denied ever being unfaithful, which the test determined to be untrue. "I feel like in my heart of hearts that the truth really did reveal itself," Lowry said of the results of the test. "But even still, I think that everyone makes mistakes and I don’t hold any of those things against him now."