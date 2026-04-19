‘The Floor’ Makes Schedule Change Following Season 5 Premiere

The Floor has made a schedule change just after Season 5 premiered.

According to TV Insider, the Fox game show is changing its format for the remainder of the season.

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The Season 5 premiere, which aired on April 8, was two hours long, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The second episode this week was only one hour and aired at 9 p.m. ET. That will be The Floor’s new time moving forward. All episodes will be just one hour for the rest of Season 5, but it’s unknown if the season finale will be the same. Season 16 of MasterChef premiered on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, so the two shows will be paired together, hence why The Floor’s format changed.

THE FLOOR: Rob Lowe. ©2025 FOX Media LLC. Cr: FOX

Fans shouldn’t be too surprised at the time change. Fox unveiled its spring 2026 schedule in February, revealing that not only The Floor would be having a two-hour season premiere on April 8, but that it would also shift to the 9 p.m. ET hour the following week to account for MasterChef. Since the season just started, details about The Floor’s finale have not been released, but it’s possible that a two-hour finale will happen. For now, fans will have to look forward to just one hour per week.

Hosted by Rob Lowe, The Floor is based on the Dutch game show of the same name and premiered in January 2024. The series has contestants standing in separate LED squares of a grid floor with expertise in a variety of trivia subjects. They challenge each other in head-to-head duels, with the winner of each duel taking over all territory controlled by the loser. The winner then has the choice of going on the offensive to try and gain more territory or let the Floor choose a new challenger. The contestant who takes full control over the Flor takes home a prize of $250,000.

Wednesday night on Fox is as entertaining as ever with MasterChef Season 16, dubbed MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, and Season 5 of The Floor. Both shows remain popular on Fox, so it makes sense that the network would want to pair the two. More information on The Floor’s season finale, and whether it will be one or two hours long, should be released in the coming weeks. New episodes of The Floor air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.