‘American Pie’ Favorite Joins OnlyFans

American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth has officially joined OnlyFans.

The 52-year-old actress said she’s “choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create my own terms, and just be free.” She told PEOPLE this week, “I really do think this is the future.”

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Elizabeth expressed excitement to autonomously show fans a different side of herself. “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” she said. “This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”

Elizabeth shot to fame playing exchange student Nadia in the raunchy 2000 teen comedy American Pie. Nadia became one of the movie’s most talked-about characters, with audiences remembering her as bold and mysterious. Elizabeth told Entertainment Tonight that she herself is quite different from her character.

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“For me, it was a role, it was playing a character,” the actress told the outlet. “But even in my real life, I’m just not the girl who likes to be naked, ever.”

“Even at home I’m always covered up,” she explained. “Like I have friends that sleep in the nude and they don’t mind walking around that way. That was never me, but because that was kind of my coming out, everyone assumed I was that girl.”

At the height of her 2000s fame, she also appeared in Scary Movie, Love Actually and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. She also landed a recurring role on That ’70s Show in the early aughts.

Later taking up poker, she has made it to the World Series of Poker on multiple occasions.

She recently expressed disappointment that she wasn’t asked back to reprise her role as Buffy Gilmore in the Scary Movie revival. She told Entertainment Tonight she “absolutely” would have returned to the newest Scary Movie installment, in which Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Chris Elliott, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans are returning.

“I was really hoping to be a part of it but I didn’t get the call,” she told ET at the time. “I’ll be watching it like a fan, with everyone else. I think watching everyone together again will be really special.”

Producer Marlon Wayans revealed to The Shade Room that the decision not to bring Elizabeth back “definitely wasn’t personal … but it was too many people coming back.” He hinted that there is plenty of opportunity for her to return in the future. “The franchise ain’t going anywhere so maybe down the line somewhere,” he said.